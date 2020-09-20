Saquon Barkley was recently at the center of some harsh criticism from former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

On his CBS Sports radio show Tuesday, Barber was critical of Barkley over the current New York Giants running back’s pass protection.

Barber said that Barkley needs work in that regard and punctuated his criticism by saying Barkley is a big dude who wants to play small.

On Thursday evening, Barkley was asked about the comments Barber made and Barkley took the high road with his answer.

Saquon Barkley responds to Tiki Barber's comments: pic.twitter.com/OFM9ElsTtT — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 17, 2020

“Obviously Tiki’s a legend, did a lot of great things for this franchise. So I’m not going to look at it as disrespect; I’m going to look at it as a challenge. But same thing with him, I don’t care about outside opinions. I really only focus on the opinions in this building,” Barkley said.

Barkley looks eager to expect the challenge from Barber. Barkley looks to get his running game and blocking game going against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.