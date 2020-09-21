The Feed Your City Challenge tour is still ongoing and Atlanta was chosen as the eighth stop. So it made sense that 2 Chainz, who grew up in College Park which is about 15 minutes from Atlanta, would participate in the initiative.

About 4,500 people showed up and received free groceries. On top of that, they were informed about the importance of the United States census and had the opportunity to complete voter registration.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world, but it’s important for people like myself who have a platform to be on ground zero giving back,” Tity Boi said. “It’s a hard time for the whole world, not just the city of Atlanta. But I’m just using my platform to lead by example.”

Advertisement

“It’s very important that each person be counted so we can get the right funds in the community. It’s another thing I’m trying to get people out here to understand as well,” 2 Chainz added.

The philanthropic challenge was started by former NBA player Ricky Davis and music exec. Tony Draper as a way to provide relief to underserved communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous hometown heroes include Pusha-T, Trey Songz, and Jhene Aiko.