Sunday’s game between the Lakers and Nuggets was a nail biter. Unlike their game on Friday, the Nuggets were able to keep up with the Lakers for the entirety of the game, even taking the lead a couple times in the fourth quarter.

As the Lakers donned their “Mamba” jerseys, they knew they couldn’t lose this game. The Lakers trailed by 1 point with only 2 seconds left in the game, the ball was passed to Anthony Davis who hit a game winning buzzer beater, securing game 2 for the Lakers.

Davis ran to the Lakers bench screaming “KOBE,” following the electrifying shot. AD said in the post-game interview that the play was actually for LeBron but he told Rajon Rondo to give him the ball instead.

Davis added that in their last game before the hiatus against the Brooklyn Nets, he missed the same exact shot and was disappointed in himself. According to Davis, LeBron told him that “we’re going to live or die with you shooting that shot.”

Well it looks like they lived.

The Lakers narrowly beat Denver 103-105. They led for the majority of the game, at one point having a 14 point lead over the Nuggets. LeBron scored 26 points with 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Davis led the Lakers in points last night scoring 31 points with 9 rebounds and 2 assists. On the Nuggets, Jokić led with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists while Jamal Murray left with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.