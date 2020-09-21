The homecoming of Bobby Shmurda looked to be the light at the end of the dark 2020 tunnel for Hip-Hop fans. Many of us spoke too soon. The “Hot Ni**a” rapper was recently denied parole after reports of an anticipated release before the end of this year. Now that anticipation has ceased.

According to TMZ, Shmurda was denied parole following his interview with the prison Board last week. When asked the reason for his denied parole, law enforcement could not provide one. The only conclusion was the extension of his time behind bars until the end of his sentence, which is December 11, 2021. TMZ reports that law enforcement is certain of this due to his history since the beginning of December 2014 prison stint.

Shmurda has accumulated a number of violations including having a shank, drug possession, and fighting. With that history looming, it is tough to convince the board of one’s good behavior. While Hip-Hop fans were looking forward to the release of the Bobby Shmurda, they will have to wait another year. According to his mother, Bobby looks to drop new music and a documentary upon his release.

Advertisement

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Bobby Shmurda's parole was denied?!

I'm really over this year. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/YlfqieDVRW — ʙɪɢ ᴘᴜɴ 🐝 (@fotoqueen24) September 21, 2020

we not getting fire previews like this from bobby shmurda til December 2021 smh pic.twitter.com/Zb1Oh12Ksp — ‏َ (@strainfuI) September 21, 2020

Bruhhhh the only thing that could’ve saved 2020 was Bobby Shmurda being released 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/N67AK9pb49 — BJ ®🕊 (@BASEDJESUS) September 21, 2020