Remember at one point in time Cardi wouldn’t even allow people outside of her immediate family to see her baby girl Kulture? The times have changed as the “Press” rapper has now created an Instagram account for her daughter, giving fans a closer look at the adorable 2-year-old.

Kulture Kiari has already surpassed most of our IG followers as the daughter of the “Clout” duo already has 600,000 followers. If you think you were getting a follow back, think again … the account is only following her parents.

“Follow @Kulturekiari new IG…soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up,” Cardi told her Instagram followers. Maybe a new Kulture clothing line is in the works. Hmmm.

Although the parents of Kulture Kiari have recently announced their split, its good to see the two rappers are not at odds despite the many rumors made regarding why Cardi chose to file for divorce.

“I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart,” Cardi said on her Instagram live stream last week.

Anyways, welcome to Instagram baby Kulture!