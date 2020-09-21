As Eddie Murphy took to the stage to accept his first Emmy, the comedian extraordinaire spoke about how fortunate he was to win the coveted award almost four decades after appearing on SNL, Dave Chapelle had a completely different approach to his acceptance speech for his win.

Chappelle said “Boy, comes as a complete surprise. I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me. I lost my way. It wasn’t even worth watching.” Chapelle went on, saying, “I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment — shut the f**k up forever!”