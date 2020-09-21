The tea is hot and continues to spill. Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, are currently in a public dispute, in addition to battling in divorce. Previously she asked for $2 million per month for spousal support. The breakdown included a monthly entertainment budget of $900K and an email and phone budget of $20K. Most recently, Young filed a trademark subpoena against Dre, in claims that she is co-owner of his name. If you thought it stopped there, fasten your seatbelts.

According to new documents acquired by TMZ, Young was recently sent a letter by the couple’s record company Record One. In the letter, it alleges that Nicole drained the primary business account for an amount of over $350,000. The letter even included the actual check that Dre’s estranged wife wrote to herself. TMZ reports that she “decimated” the company’s bank account. In addition, it asks Young to return the funds no later than a week. The self-written check was made out for the amount of $353,571.85.

We’ll continue to follow as the story develops between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife’s divorce.

