The state of New York will honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue that will come to Brooklyn. The announcement of the statue came from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference. As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals – she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor,” the statement reads.

In his tweet, Cuomo says “This statue will serve as a physical reminder of Justice Ginsburg’s monumental contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for all.”

You can see the announcement tweet below.