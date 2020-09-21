According to Page Six, Kanye West is on thin ice with his wife Kim Kardashian following his latest manic episode.

The marriage have been crumbling for years, but it hit a peak when he publicly expressed his anti-abortion stance while tearfully revealing that his firstborn child, North West, was almost aborted.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” the insider shared, “but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

Advertisement

Kanye has recently been vocal about his pro-life stance. He tearfully made the revelation during a July Presidential campaign rally. “I almost killed my daughter,” he said during the July event. “No more Plan B, Plan A.”

The beauty mogul took to social media to defend her husband and opened up about helping him with his mental health issues.

Earlier this month, he revisited his pro-life stance during a conversation with Nick Cannon and claimed his greatest accomplishment was “still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter.”

But after his latest Twitter rant about owning his masters, urinating on one of his Grammys, Kim Kardashian has reached a breaking point. The most alarming tweet was his open letter to their 7-year-old in the event that he was murdered.

“NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN,” Kanye West tweeted, adding, “WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”