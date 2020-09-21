The “In Memoriam” tribute is an important part of any awards show. It gives remembrance to those we have lost in the last year. At this year’s Emmy awards, H.E.R sang “Nothing Compares 2 U” as the montage of photos played. Many people were shocked to realize that Kobe Bryant had been left out of this year’s tribute.

Even though Kobe had never won a Primetime Emmy, he had won a Sport Emmy for his animated short Dear Basketball. He also won an Academy Award for the short in 2018.

It’s also important to note that this year’s Emmy Awards were held in the Staples Center, also known as the house that Kobe built. This move or mistake by the Emmys is in sharp contrast to the Grammy Awards, who opened the show with a tribute for Kobe. The Grammy Awards were held the same day Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and six others lost their lives in a terrible helicopter accident.

Advertisement

Upon realizing the NBA legend was left out of the tribute, people spoke up about it on Twitter.

Surprised that they left #KobeBryant out of the In Memoriam segment. Granted, he wasn’t really part of the television industry, but as an NBA star, he still had a strong presence on television. #Emmys — Nicholas Spake (@NSpake) September 21, 2020

them leaving kobe out of the in memoriam segment… wtf?? #Emmys — e ミ☆♡ (@edonewithu) September 21, 2020

Ok @TheEmmys but what about Kobe? RIP KOBE! I remember you smh #Emmys — Amelia Suarez (@AmeliaSuarez89) September 21, 2020

Hey Emmys 2020, you left out Kobe Bryant in the "in memorium" dedications. #KOBE — THERESA (@lambertslovelee) September 21, 2020

Did they show Kobe in the memorial? Goodness knows he brought in billions in TV ad revenue over the last 25yrs. #Emmys — Practicing Black👸🏾🇺🇸🇳🇬🇬🇭🇨🇲✊🏾🙏🏿✍🏾💃🏾🎵🌍❤️ (@ceceyy) September 21, 2020