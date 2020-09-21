Following the Lakers narrow but glorious victory over the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James sent a message to UFC fighter and avid Trump supporter, Colby Covington, in the post-game interview.

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d shit their pants,” LeBron said regarding Covington’s remarks.

"Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d shit their pants."



– LeBron James

(🎥 @BenGolliver )



pic.twitter.com/KwYSrDJPGT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 21, 2020

Colby Covington called James a “spineless coward” after his win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday. Colby said he wanted to dedicate the fight to all the first responders. “This world would not be safe without you guys. You guys keep us safe,” Covington said. He continued by saying he’s tired of “woke athletes” and goes on to name drop LeBron. “I’m sick of these woke athletes. They’re spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

Advertisement

Colby Covington post fight interview. pic.twitter.com/foEUWHWPrY — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 20, 2020

We’ve never seen LeBron fight but we doubt Covington wants any smoke with LeBron. Especially because LeBron is 6’9 with a 3 foot reach and one of the greatest athletes of all time.