Isn’t it a pleasure to have rich friends? Only a handful of people would know and Lil Wayne is one of them. Weezy has enjoyed a handful of celebrations throughout the year of 2020. At the height of quarantine, the Young Money CEO launched his Apple Music Radio show. Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio featured the biggest guests included his superstar proteges of Drake and Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, and many more.

Along with a successful radio show launch, Tunechi’s classic 2009 mixtape, No Ceilings, cleared for all major streaming platforms. The project is a shortened version of 12 tracks compared to its original 21. Despite the shortened tape, it is still a historic moment of Hip-Hop fans.

As Lil Wayne approaches his 38th birthday on Sunday (Sept. 27), he received an early gift from his right-hand man, Mack Maine. The New Orleans native pulled up on his childhood friend with a new all-Black McLauren 720. The 4-time Grammy award winner took to his Twitter to express his gratitude.

“So my brudda Mack just bought me a McLaren….!!!!!!….wtf!!!!!……”u know I ride for my MF n!gga” (my voise),” said Weezy.

Maine has served as the president for Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment label since 2009. In addition to the gift, Mack retweeted a tweet from the label’s account with a special announcement to release the original Carter V album. Although Lil Wayne delivered the Carter V back in 2018, it appeared not to be the initial body of work.

“In honor of THE GOATs birthday, @mackmaine dropped off two big gifts today — a new amethyst McLaren for @liltunechi AND the news of the OG CV dropping on 9/25. WHATS HARDER, LIFE OR MR. CARTER?!?!?”