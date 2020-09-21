Loon was released from prison a few weeks ago and he finally reunited with Diddy.

There were allegations that there was bad blood between the two, but this reunion over the week shut down all of those claims.

“Everything is not what it seems. After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied. We’ve traveled the world together, made millions together and at times we may not have always agreed, but by Allah, if I hadn’t experienced the things that we went through, I wouldn’t have become the man that I am today!” Loon wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

The former Bad Boy rapper released his self-titled debut musical effort under Diddy’s infamous label in 2003. Both versions of “I Need a Girl” are classics and at the end of the day, their past beef was due to business, according to Loon’s interview on The Breakfast Club.

“My relationship with Puff, we had great fun and we got along swell. But then some of the hiccups would come down to business. Especially business that’s already mandated and confirmed,” he said.

Loon admitted that he had previous “reservations” about the mogul but there’s no issues and meeting with him would be a “whole new space for us.”

The Harlem native linked up with some old friends when he was released like Fabolous, Dame Dash, and Mike Epps.