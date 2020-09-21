The Los Angeles Lakers are up 2-0 on the Denver Nuggets and the Miami HEAT hold a 2-1 lead on the Boston Celtics. The bubble is getting tight as we head into the end of September and are set for an October NBA Finals. To get fans excited, the NBA and ESPN released two spots for the 2020 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV on ABC featuring Big Sean.

The Detroit emcee’s “Don Life” serves as the soundtrack for both of the new spots. The NBA’s :30 spot is the culmination of the most unique seasons we have seen and concludes the “Whole New Game” campaign. The spot debuted during the Game 2 tango of the Nuggets and Lakers.

The second and new NBA Finals Anthem hit during Game 3 of the Celtics and HEAT, which is the next installment of ESPN’s “Rise Together” creative platform. The aim is to embrace and empower the community spirit through this unprecedented time and is a reflection of the journey.

Earlier this month, Big Sean released his new album, Detroit 2, on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. Big Sean will also join Game 1 of the NBA Finals as a virtual fan for the official celebrity and influencer virtual night.