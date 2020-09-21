NBA Youngboy just may be coming for Lil Baby’s neck. The BR rapper has officially debuted at the #1 spot on Billboard 200 with his most recent album, “Top.” This makes the third time the rapper has topped charts for the third time in less than a year!

However, this project marks the “Lil Top” rapper’s biggest debut ever, raining in with 126,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The 19 track project brought in 106,000 units in streams and 9,000 in pure album sales.

Recently Youngboy has been giving back to his fans after Facetiming seven-year-old Kanye who believed the rapper had died due to false reports. Shortly after the facetime, Youngboy gifted the fan with a 4 wheeler. It doesn’t stop there, just last week the rapper gifted a young female fan with $1K.

Advertisement

The leading singles on the album are “Callin,” “All In,” and “Kacey Talk” with only two features throughout the entire project from HipHop moguls, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

Originally there was a lot of controversy surrounding the cover of Young Boy’s new project, after fans speculated the white and black album cover, looked a little too similar to Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Anti Social album. “Its only ONE Roddy,” Ricch posted on his Twitter.

“And I been fucced wit dude so don’t make it about him… I’m juss tired of all this comparing sh*t,” Roddy continued.

Congratulations to NBA Young Boy.