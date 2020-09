The Nike LeBron 18 will bring the Zoom Air and Max Air together in a new method for Nike Basketball. The components of the Zoom and Max will work in the blend of speed and power that King James possesses.

The LeBron 18 will launch on September 21 in China with the Empire Jade colorway before the Multicolor hits the USA on October 9 and the Los Angeles By Day comes on November 6.

NikeNews LEBRON18 Reflections 3 rectangle 1600

NikeNews LEBRON18 LosAngelesByDay 3 rectangle 1600

NikeNews LEBRON18 Multi 3 rectangle 1600

NikeNews LEBRON18 EmpireJade 3 rectangle 1600

You can see the visual guide here and watch the Behind-the-Design video below.

