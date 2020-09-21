Sen. Kamala Harris visited the Supreme Court on Saturday following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night. The Democratic Party vice presidential nominee also tweeted a statement on Twitter accompanied by a picture of her and her husband visiting the court.

“Justice Ginsburg was a titan—a relentless defender of justice and a legal mind for the ages,” Harris tweeted. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher. Millions of Americans are counting on us to win and protect the Supreme Court—for their health, for their families, and for their rights.”

Ginsburg died after a battle with metastatic pancreas cancer at the age of 87. She served 27 years on the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Currently, there is a debate amongst political parties about when a replacement should be named. President Donald Trump is expected to nominate someone by the end of the week. According to The Hill, Sen. Harris also holds a seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which would bring her to the process of confirming Trump’s choice.