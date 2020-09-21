The New York Giants took a massive loss on the field that will linger throughout this season. Saquon Barkley is lost for the season.

The Giants confirmed on Monday that Barkley tore his ACL against the Chicago Bears. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the year.

Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee that confirmed a torn ACL. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.



Barkley left early in Sunday’s game after his right leg bent awkwardly while he was being forced out of bounds. Initial tests indicated he had a torn ACL, and an MRI has since confirmed the diagnosis.

Barkley deleted numerous posts from his Instagram account Sunday night after the injury and left one post — a picture commemorating his sports idol, Kobe Bryant. The caption ends with the hashtags #mambamentality and #forever.

Numerous NFL players got hurt on Sunday and the growing concern is, its happening because players didn’t have a real preseason conditioning program.

Barkley is the latest big name to be done for the season. Unfortunately, he will not be the last.