Colby Covington is back to his old MAGA antics again.

After defeating Tyron Woodley in their UFC fight on Saturday night, Covington went straight MAGA after the match.

Covington, who proudly supports Donald Trump and regularly wears a “Make America Great Again” hat, spoke with the President after his fight. He dedicated his fight to the military and first responders. He also said he was sick of all the “woke athletes,” such as LeBron James, whom he called a “spineless coward.”

Colby Covington calls LeBron James a “spineless coward”



This isn’t the first time Covington has gone after James. Covington criticized James and the NBA after the Bucks decided not to take the court after the shooting of Jacob Blake back in August.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

Covington is calling himself the people’s champ of MMA. He is the only UFC fighter that was ever invited to the White House since Trump has been in office.

Covington is looking for attention. James probably isn’t even paying him any mind but those MAGA fans and the current President love athletes standing with them.