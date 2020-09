[WATCH] Vanessa Bryant to Her Mom: Get Out Of My House and Give Me My Car

According to several reports, Kobe Bryant’s widow allegedly kicked her own mother out of the Bryant home and even told her to return the car purchased for her.

In an interview on Univision, Sofia Laine, the mother of Vanessa Bryant, is claiming that her own daughter had forced her out of the home and even demanded that she give back the car.

Bryant recently sued the helicopter company whose chopper went down and took the life of her husband and daughter back in January.

