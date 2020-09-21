Vivica A. Fox was set to co-host E!’s Live From the Red Carpet Emmys pre-show, alongside Giuliana Rancic, but it was revealed that they both tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight!” Fox said in a statement during the Emmys 2020 pre-show. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home.”

The 56-year-old continued, “During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other.”

Advertisement

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic said in a statement. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

We’re wishing Vivica A. Fox and Giuliani Rancic a speedy recovery.