[WATCH] Irv Gotti Speaks On Why Tupac Really Had Beef With Jay-Z

[WATCH] Irv Gotti Speaks On Why Tupac Really Had Beef With Jay-Z

In a recent sit down with Fat Joe for his IG Live “Joprah Show, the DITC veteran sat down with Murder Inc.’s Irv Gotti and spoke extensively about Jay-Z, who he said had real-life beef with Tupac because of another deceased king of the game; Notorious B.I.G.

According to Gotti, Shakur’s beef with Hov originated with Jay-Z’s guest appearance on “Brooklyn’s Finest” from his Reasonable Doubt album. Biggie only mentioned Pac in the song once, saying, “If they had twins, they probably have two Pacs..”, but Tupac still responded with “Fuck Jay-Z” on a couple of songs following.

Advertisement