LGP Qua went up Funk Flex’s legendary show on Hot 97 and proved why he is the new voice of the youth. Rapping over an instrumental produced by BudaDaFuture, the North Philly MC touched on everything from stimulus checks, non-believers and hard work.



Qidere Johnson known as LGP Qua has been no stranger to going viral over his thoughtful freestyles. His bars about cops, jail, and politics have sparked notice all over social media. Powered by motivational Instagram videos spitting knowledge and talking to the youth. His brief prison stint made the young rapper figure out his life’s mission—teach the kids coming up under him. Labeling himself the ‘Voice of the Youth’ his story touches millions who come from the same background.

Brooklyn rapper Jay Z reportedly offered LGP Qua a $1 million deal with his record label Roc Nation, who has also signed multiple Philly talents such as Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Chris & Neef, and more. He received an endorsement working with Foot Locker, pushing the “Before and After Bite” campaign with Nike Air Max.

The rapper’s new release ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ is scheduled to drop soon.

