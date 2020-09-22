Amber Rose and her partner, Alexander Edwards aka “A.E.” could have possibly tied the knot. The couple has been together for quite some time following the birth of their shared son, Slash.

The former dancer has sparked some rumors after referring to A.E. as her “husband” in a post on social media. “Happy Birthday Baby! Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are! We are so grateful to have you. This is ur year! Ur Talent, Heart, personality, Smile and Dance moves won me over 2 years ago.” Amber penned.

“You Blessed me with A beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the Coolest stepdad in the World for my Beautiful big boy Bash and for that I am forever thankful. Now let’s enjoy ur Bday like never before! I love you Sweetheart,” she finished.

Could Amber and AE have exchanged rings? We’ll make sure to keep a close look to find out!