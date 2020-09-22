This past weekend, WACO had its virtual gala. Both Beyoncé and Solange stepped in and help to raise money for the Wearable Art Gala that streamed live on YouTube Saturday night. We all know Mama Tina Knowles always tells us her corny jokes, but now, Beyonce gave us her corny joke. The joke was playfully interrupted by her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce was wearing a hoodie with no makeup about to tell a joke but Blue stopped her from doing a Snoop Dogg joke. “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?” As Bey gets dolled up, she prepares us to tell the joke again.

Peep below.

