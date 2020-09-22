Its been almost a week since the Clippers went out in a devastating defeat against the Denver Nuggets, blowing a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Since then, reports have come out about what happened in the locker room following that game 7.

The team tried to make sense of what had happened, and Paul George decided to speak up. He told the group to stay together and come back the next season and win a championship. However, teammates began to be frustrated with George and started to “roll their eyes” while he was talking.

According to a report from Shams Charania of the Athletic, multiple teammates had “verbal spats” with PG throughout the season. When he began preaching to the team after their loss “it was met with some eye rolls and bewilderment” because “George did not back up his words with action in the series and the team has multiple free agents with decisions to make.

PG scored 10 points and went 4 of 16 shooting and 2 of 11 from 3-point range in their Game 7 defeat.

George’s poor performance when it mattered most coupled with his arguments with players made his teammates not want to hear anything coming from him. The Clippers had rumblings about their team chemistry just a few months before the season had started. However, people still thought their talent would take over and were favored to win the championship.

So maybe the Clippers curse is real.