Da Brat appeared on Kandi Burruss’s show, Speak On It, and the rapper did just that.

Brat touched on an array of topics from her prison stint to her decision to publicize her relationship with beauty mogul, Jessica Dupart.

But one of the highlights of the interviews was when she touched on her former romance with NBA legend, Allen Iverson.

They were together for some time and she admitted that she enjoyed catering to him. But things came to an end because he “had too many b*tches.” She even fought a “half-naked” woman in a hotel room over him.

“He had a baby mama, some kids, he had a lot of stuff going on. It lasted for a good while. Both of my grandmothers loved him…It just didn’t work out. He had too many b****es. I think the last straw was we were sitting in the hotel, and this half-naked b**** walks up the hallway, talking about she’s looking for him…I must have molly whopped that b*tch down the hallway. I was like you know what, I said I can’t do this. I said I can’t do this with you,” Da Brat recalled.

When speaking on her 21-month prison stint, the Atlanta rapper admitted to falling into depression after her sentence. She said, “It took a lot to like for it to settle and realize like b*tch you’re in prison and you ain’t in the county jail. You ain’t getting out for a long time.”