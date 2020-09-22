“I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.” Those eight words were all that vice-president Joe Biden needed to add on to his latest campaign video, he current president Donald Trump do the rest of the talking.

The video was pulled from a campaign rally that Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, that saw trump praise Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before turning his attention to Biden. “If I lose to him, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I will never speak to you again…. You’ll never see me again,” Trump said.

That “you’ll never see me again” speaks volumes for the hopes of many across America. You can see the ad below.

