Kodak Black is fed up with the prison system. His on-going battle began earlier this year, where reports documented the Florida rapper’s abuse by the prison’s correctional officers. Most recently, he was denied requests to see his Rabbi. On the other hand, other inmates have been given permission to see clergy for their religious practices. TMZ reports that the accumulation of physical and emotional abuse cases has led Kodak to file a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of prisons and the director of Big Sandy, where he is currently serving his time.

Documents state that the “Dying To Live” rapper was transferred to the high-security Kentucky prison following a violent confrontation with another at his previous Miami prison. Since his arrival, he claims to have have endured routine abuse for his altercation at the Miami prison. In one instance, he was denied bathroom access for 6 hours, which led to self-defecation and urination. In addition, guards have place Kodak on his knees and in his underwear in order to humiliate him. Guards found this treatment amusing. If that does raise any alarms, no one can tell what is next to come that will.

Now Kodak Black and his team are taking matters into their own hands. According to TMZ, they are looking to have the 23 year-old rapper moved to a lower-security prison and wants damages and legal fees covered for what he had endured. While paying his debt to society, Kodak is currently practicing Hebrew Israelite. The “Zeze” rapper and his team look to secure fair treatment as lawsuit gains momentum.

