The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a state of emergency on Monday in preparation for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement on the Breonna Taylor case.

According to Wave 3 News, concrete barriers and chain-link fences were set up on city streets in the case there are protests or riots following the announcement. The Interim Chief Of Police declared a state of emergency ahead of the announcement.

Here is the state of emergency from @LMPD pic.twitter.com/3xCE6FSzpK — Kristin Goodwillie (@KrisGoodnews) September 21, 2020

“To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Response Plan and collective bargaining agreements until further notice,” the memo states.

Protestors and family members of Breonna Taylor have demanded that anything less than manslaughter will not be acceptable and will be met with a strong reaction from the public.

Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in March when police officers served a “no-knock entry” warrant for her boyfriend. Unaware of who was in his house, Taylor’s boyfriend fired at the police officers, and the officers returned fire, killing Taylor. In the 6 months since her death, there has been public outcry demanding that Kentucky’s Attorney General arrest and charge the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s murder. However, setting up barriers and fences before the announcement has been made is not a good sign at all.

“It’s like when you see these little subliminal things going on, it’s a direct indication to what the decision is going to be,” Aaron Jordan, the founder of Black Complex Louisville, said. “Right now, a lot of us are pissed off. A lot of us are angry. A lot of us are sad, and a lot of people just don’t know what to feel.”