Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR career is already historic with key wins in various races but he is now taking it to ownership, partnering with basketball icon Michael Jordan to own a single car NASCAR Cup Series team in 2021. The duo has announced its driver as Bubba Wallace.
Hamlin made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he and MJ grew a friendship after he joined the Jordan Brand as their first NASCAR Athlete.
“Tonight, I’m excited to announce that MJ and I are starting a new, single car NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021,” Hamlin wrote. “Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be Bubba Wallace.”
Additional details about the team will bet released later as Hamlin is focusing on winning a championship for the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing team this season.
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Start New NASCAR Cup Team, Bubba Wallace to Drive
