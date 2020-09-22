Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR career is already historic with key wins in various races but he is now taking it to ownership, partnering with basketball icon Michael Jordan to own a single car NASCAR Cup Series team in 2021. The duo has announced its driver as Bubba Wallace.



Hamlin made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he and MJ grew a friendship after he joined the Jordan Brand as their first NASCAR Athlete.



“Tonight, I’m excited to announce that MJ and I are starting a new, single car NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021,” Hamlin wrote. “Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be Bubba Wallace.”



Additional details about the team will bet released later as Hamlin is focusing on winning a championship for the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing team this season.

Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/nIJv0X6ZOX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 22, 2020