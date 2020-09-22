Share:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Mail
  • Copy URL Link copied
  • Text Message
  • Reddit



Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR career is already historic with key wins in various races but he is now taking it to ownership, partnering with basketball icon Michael Jordan to own a single car NASCAR Cup Series team in 2021. The duo has announced its driver as Bubba Wallace.

Hamlin made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he and MJ grew a friendship after he joined the Jordan Brand as their first NASCAR Athlete.

“Tonight, I’m excited to announce that MJ and I are starting a new, single car NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021,” Hamlin wrote. “Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be Bubba Wallace.”

Additional details about the team will bet released later as Hamlin is focusing on winning a championship for the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing team this season.