After being critical of President Donald Trump in the past stating he “has not risen to the mantle of the office,” Senator Mitt Romney has announced his support of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said in a statement.

He added, “historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own.”

My statement regarding the current Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/6YO0dPWWXc — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 22, 2020

After the announcement, Trump revealed that his pick will be announced on Saturday.