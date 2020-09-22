Chicago’s Polo G is keeping up a stellar 2020 by making his late-night television debut performance. He hit the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Martin and Gina.”

Dressed in all white and flanked by a band dressed in the same, Polo G made his way through the song that can be found on his latest album The Goat.

If you can’t get enough of Polo G you can catch the star when he appears the Bonnaroo 2020 Virtual Roo-ality Festival that will stream September 24 through 26 on Youtube. Polo G is tapped to perform “Wishing For a Hero.”

You can catch his appearance on The Tonight Show below.