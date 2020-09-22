Vanessa Bryant is reportedly suing the L.A. County Sheriff and his department for taking personal pictures of the helicopter crash site where her husband, Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died.

Vanessa says the disgusting actions caused her emotional distress because the photos were taken for the deputies’ personal gratification and had no investigative purpose.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, “no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

The only reason the mother of three is aware that the photos were even taken is because a bartender blew the whistle when she overheard a deputy showing it to a woman he was trying to impress.

Sheriff Villanueva attempted to cover it up by telling deputies to delete the photos but the lawsuit is citing this as a destruction of evidence.

The lawsuit claims Villanueva never informed the families of the existence of these photos and Vanessa Bryant is paranoid that they’ll leak one day.

“Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the lawsuit reportedly states.

This lawsuit comes right after Villanueva challenged LeBron James to match the $175,000 reward money for the gunmen who ambushed two deputies in Compton. The widow called him out for his hypocrisy and now she’s playing his game.