According to a report from The Hill, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has helped raise over $16 million to pay the fines of over 32,000 felons in Florida in order to grant them their right to vote, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be denied that right,” said a Bloomberg rep. “Working together with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, we are determined to end disenfranchisement and the discrimination that has always driven it.”

In 2019, it was ruled that felons in Florida could have their voting rights reinstated if all fines and restitution were paid in full.

Advertisement