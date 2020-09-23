Chance The Rapper has been getting on people’s nerves as of recent. After getting dragged for cosigning Kanye’s presidential campaign people don’t want to hear from the Chicago MC anymore. Now, he tweeted to his followers to follow their mother’s advice when it comes to voting.
“Ask your mom who to vote for. Vote for who she say,” the rapper Tweeted.
Obviously Chance was kidding about voting for whoever your mom votes for, but some people didn’t see the humor in it. Apparently this isn’t the election to make jokes about. Chance then came back almost 30 minutes later to clarify his tweets. “Y’all worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama,” he tweeted.
People thought that Chance’s advice was bad and that some have different political views from their mothers. Chance decided to directly respond to some of the people in his mentions too.
Maybe this is one of Kanye’s campaign tactics. We’ll never know.