Chance The Rapper Tells Followers to Vote for Whoever Their Mom Tells Them To

Chance The Rapper has been getting on people’s nerves as of recent. After getting dragged for cosigning Kanye’s presidential campaign people don’t want to hear from the Chicago MC anymore. Now, he tweeted to his followers to follow their mother’s advice when it comes to voting.

“Ask your mom who to vote for. Vote for who she say,” the rapper Tweeted.

Ask your mom who to vote for. Vote for who she say — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

And ion care what somebody quoted over my shit. Ya mama been thru alot. Ask them and trust them — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

Obviously Chance was kidding about voting for whoever your mom votes for, but some people didn’t see the humor in it. Apparently this isn’t the election to make jokes about. Chance then came back almost 30 minutes later to clarify his tweets. “Y’all worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama,” he tweeted.

Yall worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

People thought that Chance’s advice was bad and that some have different political views from their mothers. Chance decided to directly respond to some of the people in his mentions too.

Your mom specifically? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

I said yours tho — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

So listen to her… — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

Who she say to vote for now? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

Maybe this is one of Kanye’s campaign tactics. We’ll never know.