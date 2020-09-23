Hall of Fame football player and Chicago Bears icon Gale Sayers has passed away at age 77.



The running back known as the “Kansas Comet” was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 1977 and was the youngest inductee ever at 34-years-old. Sayers was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1965 with the fourth pick leading to his debut 77 yards on a punt return, 93 yards on a kickoff return, and startled everyone with a 25-yard scoring pass against the Los Angeles Rams.



Once he hit the regular season, Sayers ran four touchdowns on the Minnesota Vikings including a 96-yard opening kick off return. He would go on to bring in 22 touchdowns and 132 points, which were then-rookie records. In 1968 a knee injury would require immediate surgery and would return in 1969 for another 1,000 yard rushing season.



Sayers would retire in the 1972 season due to injuries, however, he 9,435 combined net yards, 4,956 yards rushing, and 336 points scored. At the time of his retirement, he was the NFL’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards. He also won five All-NFL honors and named Offensive Player of the Game in three Pro Bowls. He holds 20 Bears records and is a member of the NFL100 All-Time Team.



Off the field, Sayers made history as he was the part of the first interracial roommates in NFL history.

