Former Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor, Brett Hankinson, has been indicted on the three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The charges are not directly associated with the shooting of Taylor.



Two additional officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged following the investigation, CNN reports.



The wanton endangerment charges are for firing into neighboring apartments during the serving of the warrant, not directly for the. They are the only charges that came from the jury.



The findings of the grand jury case were announced by Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday, who referred to the death of Taylor as a tragedy.



The announcement arrived half a year after the killing of Taylor as she was shot on March 13 as she slept in her apartment. Officers broke down the door and executed a late-night, “no-knock” warrant.



The city of Louisville is already under a state of emergency preparing for possible protests that could follow the decision. In his message, Cameron asked for peace in the city.



“I urge everyone to commit once again to a peaceful, lawful response, like we’ve seen here for the majority of the past several months,” Fisher said.

Reactions from the decision are pouring online.

For an answer to many questions y’all have.



No one is being held responsible for the murder of #BreonnaTaylor, just one person charged with firing a gun all Willy nilly.



A $15k bond is a joke. @DanielCameronAG is a coward. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 23, 2020

Just so you know…First degree wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable with fines of up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison. Other Class D felonies include shoplifting, cultivating marijuana, eavesdropping & stealing mail.#BreonnaTaylor — Romney Smith (@RomneySmith) September 23, 2020

The Kentucky AG just said that the officers shooting in #BreonnaTaylor were JUSTIFIED. I’m done… — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 23, 2020