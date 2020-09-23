Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona senator John McCain, said Tuesday that she is endorsing Joe Biden for president. Cindy recently appeared in a video that highlighted Biden’s relationship with her late husband at the Democratic National Convention.

McCain posted her endorsement for the Democratic presidential nominee via Twitter.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she said in a series of tweets.

She went on to say that even though she and Joe don’t necessarily see eye to eye on issues, she believes that Joe is the “one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation.”

“He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight,” Cindy added.

It comes as no surprise that Cindy is endorsing Biden. Prior to his death in 2018, Trump said very disparaging words about the former Arizona senator. He said that the Vietnam veteran was not a war hero because he got captured, and was rumored to have called him a “loser” as well.