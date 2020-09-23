Mike Tyson Is Looking Forward To Voting For The First Time Ever

Mike Tyson Is Looking Forward To Voting For The First Time Ever

Mike Tyson is looking forward to November 3rd. It will mark the first time in Tyson’s life that he will be voting.

On Tuesday, the professional boxer shared on Twitter that he will be voting in the upcoming election after spending years thinking he was unable to participate.

This election will be my 1st time voting. I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote. Go to https://t.co/7O281P87lE to register. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 22, 2020

“This election will be my 1st time voting,” the 54-year-old wrote. “I never thought I could because of my felony record.”

Advertisement

“I’m proud to finally vote,” he added.

Back in 1992, Tyson was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison. Tyson was charged with one count of rape and two counts of deviant sexual conduct. He was released after three years.

Because Tyson was a convicted felon, he was unable to participate in election voting. However, a new law in his home state of Nevada was passed in 2019 that now allows released felons a chance to vote.

Under the law (Assembly Bill 431), any Nevada resident who is convicted of a felony is immediately restored their right to vote upon the individual’s release from prison, according to information on the state’s website.

It’s great to see Tyson, and other released felons in Nevada will finally be able to let their vote count.