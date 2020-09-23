MoneyBagg Yo Says He Didn’t Get Shot At During Recent Las Vegas Visit

Moneybagg Yo seemed to be in a great mood yesterday after celebrating his 29th birthday with his closest loved ones in Las Vegas. The rapper left the party with a 2020 Maybach, gifted by his girlfriend, Arianna Fletcher.

The rapper can be seen in multiple videos on Instagram gloating in his new whip. Shortly after the eventful night, rumors circulated that the rapper had to end his party early due to a shooting that took place nearby.

Moneybagg Yo went on his Instagram to clear up the rumors. “Shot at who? Ain’t no mother f*ckers shot as us man. I’m in a Maybach right now,” the rapper said with his shoes off showing us he is unphased by the rumors.

However, a shooting did take place in the area, which resulted in a woman being shot twice. The woman is alive, her condition has not yet been revealed.