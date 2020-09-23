With less than 50 days until Election Day, President Donald Trump is said to hold a narrow lead over Joe Biden in Arizona and Florida.



A poll released by The Washington Post and ABC News, the two presidential candidates are in a virtual tie, with 49 percent go Arizona voters in favor of Trump, while 48 percent lean Biden.



In Florida, a traditionally Republican-leaning state, the lead is also close as Trump is ahead of Biden by 4 percentage points with a 51 percent of overall support compared to Biden’s 47 percent.



In the 2016 election, Trump won both states but in the past week, he has focused on continuing to minimize the threat of coronavirus stating it “affects virtually nobody” despite over 200,000 death have occurred.

We can’t let 2016 repeat itself. There’s simply too much on the line for anyone to sit this election out.



Get registered to vote today: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB#NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/teVRgVxeeJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 23, 2020