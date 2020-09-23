Public Enemy will release their latest album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? this Friday, September 25. The legendary group’s first release for Def Jam Recordings in over two decades features a powerful lineup of guests including Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb, and Beastie Boys’Mike D and Ad-Rock.

The announcement of What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? and their return to Def Jam — a cultural institution that they helped build — was heralded around the globe with the group’s iconic logo projected onto some of the world’s other most iconic cultural institutions including the Eiffel Tower and Moulin Rouge in Paris; Parliament, Marble Arch & Tate Modern Museum in London, which can be seen HERE.

The album is led by the single “Fight the Power: Remix 2020,” re-conceptualized by Public Enemy with Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove for the 2020 BET Awards in June, and officially released as a single along with the album announcement last week. It also includes Public Enemy’s recent single, “State of the Union (STFU),” produced by DJ Premier. The track holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign.

