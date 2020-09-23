World Wrestling Entertainment has announced the death of Joe Laurinaitis, who performed as Road Warrior Animal. He was 60-years-old.



Laurinaitis was in the popular tag team The Road Warriors alongside his partner Hawk. The duo was known as one of the most powerful tag teams in history and dawned face paints and metal spikes every time they came to the ring.



The Road Warriors would win the World Tag Team Titles twice and inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020