2 Chainz Will Not Be Releasing New Album ‘So Help Me God’ This Week

Fans of the rapper 2 Chainz may be left a little disappointed after finding out that the Georgia rapper will not be releasing his album So Help Me God this week, as he had planned.

Fans speculated that something was wrong after realizing that the rapper has been extremely quiet in the days leading up to his expected album release date.

Chainz came through with an explanation as to what caused the album delay. “Oh yeah, and I ain’t dropping my album this week either,” he started. “We will be on Family Feud tonight but I ain’t dropping my album this week. I ain’t finished with it yet. I’m waiting on two samples to get back, information on two samples, and I’m waiting on a skit, believe it or not. It shouldn’t be another couple of weeks, though.”

Although the rapper appears annoyed to break the news to his fans, at least they can still expect the album in the future! We will keep you updated on the rapper’s plans.