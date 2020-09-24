50 Cent Comes After Doctor Who Sued Him After Getting Shot 9 Times

Anybody who knows anything about 50 Cent remembers the 2000 incident that left him shot nine times. On Tuesday, 50 took to Instagram where he shared a post alleging that he skipped out on a $32,000 hospital bill following the 2000 incident.

Fif explained that the lawsuit was a ploy by the doctor to get money from him three years after the incident he got rich and famous.

“see how they make me out to be the bad guy no matter what,” 50 said in the post. “Boy it’s a good thing i learned not to care what people think of me. I didn’t get on till 03, the doctor came back. looking for 32G’s. I said man, get the fuck outta here before you get shot. LOL.”

50 had been shot 9 times in areas around his body including his hand, arm, hip, both legs, chest and left cheek. He spent 13 days in the hospital following the incident. According to the Meyers & Galiardo Law Firm, Fif left a balance of $32,511.97.