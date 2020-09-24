Colin Kaepernick Calls for the Abolishment of the ‘White Supremacist Institution of Policing That Stole Breonna Taylor’s Life From Us’

The Louisville officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her sleep were not charged for her murder and as promised … No justice, no peace.

Colin Kaepernick joined the outcry on social media and called for the abolition of the police.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” the former NFL quarterback tweeted.

The topic of abolishing or defunding the police has been a topic in 2020 following a string of killings of unarmed Black people at the hands of police.

Colin Kaepernick’s polarizing tweet drew some critics but it doesn’t come as a surprise considering that he sacrificed his entire NFL career to speak out against police brutality.

LeBron James also spoke out against the decision to let the officers that killed Breonna Taylor walk free. “The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!”