Did ESPN Run To a Commercial Break After Jalen Rose Shouted Out Breonna Taylor Name In Wake Of Grand Jury’s Verdict?

Jalen Rose isn’t one to hold his tongue for anything. When the news broke about the grand jury’s decision not to indict any of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor killing, that instantly put everyone in a sour mood. Rose didn’t let the opportunity to use his platform go unnoticed.

Right before a commercial break during halftime of Game 4, Rose mentioned how well Heat rookie Tyler Herro was playing. He then raised his voice and screamed that it would be a “great day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor!”

One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for his alleged indiscriminate fire, but the other two cops did not receive any charges from the grand jury announcement. Hankison was released from jail after paying off his $15,000 bail.

Rose and many others around the nation, were upset, and Rose said before the Celtics-Heat game that he wanted to dress nicely in case he said something that got him fired.

"While [NBA players] are out there … trying to win a championship, I understand that this is really painful to show up to work and still try to entertain."



NBA athletes have been particularly outspoken about social justice issues this summer, reflecting on their own experiences with law enforcement and empathizing with the stories of others.

Rose was just saying what we all are thinking. The best way to change these results is to always remember to vote.