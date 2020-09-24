Trump continues to give us more and more reasons why we need to get him out of the oval office.

When asked on Wednesday in a press briefing whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost in November, Trump responded “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.”

Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the election results since 2016. He even joked once that he would stay in office past his constitutionally bound two terms.

Trump’s reluctance to leave if he loses in November is due to his concerns regarding mail in ballots. He thinks mail in ballots will increase voter fraud. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster” Trump stated. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very … there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he added, saying “the ballots are out of control.”

Trump’s comments came shortly after Biden sat down with Trevor Noah expressed concern that Trump would try to steal the election by expressing his doubts over mail in voting.

“This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary,” Biden said. Biden also said that he is convinced Trump will have to be escorted out of the White House if he loses in November.