Several reports have confirmed that Maudell Watkins, who is better known as Future’s Freebandz Records’ artist FXXXXY, passed away from complications while undergoing a routine medical procedure. He was 25 years old.

Future initially confirmed the news on IG, showing their recent text volley on his story with the caption, “GONE WAY TOO SOON @FLAWEDUPSHAWTY.”

A statement from IGA Executive Vice President Joie Manda stated, “We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of FXXXXY and offer our sincerest condolences to his family, his team, friends and thousands of fans. Everyone who came into FXXXXY’s orbit was moved by his positive energy and spirit. His talent was undeniable. He was an important member of our IGA family and it’s heartbreaking that he was taken from all of us too soon.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!”

FXXXXY released his most recent single via Freebandz “Paranoia/#1 Stunna” last month.